Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UDMY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Udemy Price Performance

Shares of UDMY opened at $11.21 on Monday. Udemy has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $32.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. Udemy’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,355,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $2,937,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth $2,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

