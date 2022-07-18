UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,795,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,231,000 after purchasing an additional 127,311 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in UFP Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 986,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 709,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in UFP Industries by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 539,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,602,000 after purchasing an additional 34,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 536,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,332,000 after purchasing an additional 89,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $72.37 on Monday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.83.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.99. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $632,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,774.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $442,963.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $632,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,774.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,880. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.