Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,300,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Unilever by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Unilever by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 45,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Unilever by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 182,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 40,032 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.01.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Unilever stock opened at $46.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.32. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $60.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

