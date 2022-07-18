Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Union Pacific from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.18.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $209.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,407,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,031,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

