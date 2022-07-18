Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Cut to $218.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna cut shares of Union Pacific from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Union Pacific from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $249.18.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE UNP opened at $209.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.74. The stock has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,067,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.