United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 12 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after acquiring an additional 340,733 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 239,712 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,255.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.37.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

