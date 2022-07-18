United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,347,344,000 after buying an additional 403,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,443,951,000 after buying an additional 260,465 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,004,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,872,413,000 after purchasing an additional 370,258 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.62.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $182.59 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

