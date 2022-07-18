United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,172,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $87,926,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $58,220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 6,738.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,605,000 after purchasing an additional 120,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in United Rentals by 179.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,344,000 after purchasing an additional 119,981 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. OTR Global cut shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.50.

NYSE URI opened at $251.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $414.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

