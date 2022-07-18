UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 38,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 4,050 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,415 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,268,000 after buying an additional 38,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 612 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $529.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $493.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

