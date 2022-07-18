UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.40-21.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.68. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.40-$21.90 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $529.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $497.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.88. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.37. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $569.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $565,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

