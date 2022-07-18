UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.40-$21.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $21.40-21.90 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered UnitedHealth Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $577.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $569.95.

NYSE UNH opened at $529.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $497.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $493.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.88.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.37. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

