Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $38.70.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,126.45% and a negative return on equity of 118.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.