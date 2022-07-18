Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 137.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after purchasing an additional 885,431 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 365,075 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 996,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after buying an additional 171,565 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,260,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,467,000 after buying an additional 131,385 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,611.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,611.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $25,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,762.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of VNDA opened at $11.47 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $647.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $60.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

