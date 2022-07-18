Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys 1,605 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $15,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,492,308.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $153.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $271.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

