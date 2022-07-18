Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys 3,606 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYLD. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 702.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at $221,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $20.80 on Monday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42.

