Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 3,035 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $138.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.99. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.55 and a 52-week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

