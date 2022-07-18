Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Cuts Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,050 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE:CLF opened at $14.99 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.28.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,263.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

