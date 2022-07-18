Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Biogen were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $205,977,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2,510.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,266,000 after purchasing an additional 311,731 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 552,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,352,000 after purchasing an additional 206,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,768,000 after purchasing an additional 184,726 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.56.

Biogen Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $217.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $351.86.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

