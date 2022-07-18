Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NAUT opened at $2.73 on Monday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,964,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,459,372.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

