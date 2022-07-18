Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $188,000 Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CEMEX were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Moneda USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,095,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 750,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 151,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Stock Up 3.4 %

CX opened at $3.90 on Monday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.62.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

