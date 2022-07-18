Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $333,000 Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 124.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,947,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,602,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,022 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 8,846,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,830 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,649,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.52) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.69) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

NYSE LYG opened at $1.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

