Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Invests $172,000 in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GGB. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000.
Gerdau Price Performance
Shares of GGB stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. Gerdau S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41.
Gerdau Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.86%.
Gerdau Company Profile
Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.
