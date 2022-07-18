Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Invests $394,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTXGet Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,515,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $91.23 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $135.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.27.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

