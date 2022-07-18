Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Invests $394,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,515,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $91.23 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $135.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.27.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

About Raytheon Technologies



Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

