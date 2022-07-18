Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Invests $570,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 15,435 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,010 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.
MPC stock opened at $84.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.
In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
