Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Invests $570,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 15,435 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,010 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock opened at $84.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

