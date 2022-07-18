Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 68.9% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,077,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 525.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 12,814 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,297,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 85,539 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BUG opened at $25.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.32. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

