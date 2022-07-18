Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 5,617 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,739 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of T opened at $20.57 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.61. The company has a market cap of $147.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

