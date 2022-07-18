Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 814 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $42.80 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 362.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

