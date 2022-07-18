Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 833 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.35.

NYSE C opened at $49.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

