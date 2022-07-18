Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes $230,000 Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,812,487.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $46.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.62.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.64 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHAK. Raymond James raised Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

