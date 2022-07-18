Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes $603,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.70.

NYSE NOC opened at $461.20 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $463.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

