Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 61,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gratia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Navios Maritime by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 541,932 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Navios Maritime by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 369,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 185,371 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Navios Maritime by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NM shares. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Navios Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Navios Maritime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Navios Maritime Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NM opened at $2.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 million, a PE ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($2.19). Navios Maritime had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 373.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

