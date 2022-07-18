Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 3.2 %

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $38.03 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

