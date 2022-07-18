Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 112.8% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,913.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 33,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth $84,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 31.1% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 60,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 176,431 shares worth $6,768,730. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Stock Up 3.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Blackstone from $122.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.36.

NYSE:BX opened at $93.00 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

