Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Position Increased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $77.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.22. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $74.55 and a 52 week high of $102.52.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

