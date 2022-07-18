Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000.

VWO stock opened at $40.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

