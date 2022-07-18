Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 355.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $231.24 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.75.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

