Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $231.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

