Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $340.03 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

