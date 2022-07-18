Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $78.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.20. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

