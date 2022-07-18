Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $189.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.41. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $174.24 and a 12-month high of $266.44.

