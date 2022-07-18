Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,589 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,356 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,214 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,121,000 after acquiring an additional 885,496 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,123.0% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 768,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,634,000 after acquiring an additional 705,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,871,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.49 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.59.

