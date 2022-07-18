Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,853,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,429,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $132.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.64. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

