Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stake Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $203.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.05. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.89.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.