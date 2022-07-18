Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Insider Sells $137,834.56 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) insider Joanne Curley sold 9,104 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $137,834.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,653.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joanne Curley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Joanne Curley sold 9,666 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $145,473.30.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Joanne Curley sold 1,545 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $23,190.45.

On Friday, June 17th, Joanne Curley sold 5,887 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $88,540.48.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VERA stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 190,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after purchasing an additional 70,214 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,409,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $46,183,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

See Also

