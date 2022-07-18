Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 144.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,106,895,000 after acquiring an additional 791,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,792,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,884,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $51.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

