Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,661 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.5% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

NYSE:VZ opened at $51.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73. The company has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

