Virginia National Bank Purchases Shares of 127 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Virginia National Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 127 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $1,722,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $545,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,201,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

Alphabet stock opened at $2,235.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.50 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $167.50 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.21.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

