Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Lifted by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,819 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.13.

Visa Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of V opened at $210.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.