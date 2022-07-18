Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $8.22 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $95.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.16.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

