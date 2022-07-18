VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Purchases $263,600.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $263,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,643,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $47,450.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $46,150.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $41,150.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $41,950.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $43,650.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Beat Kahli acquired 20,606 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $184,629.76.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Beat Kahli acquired 6,783 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $61,793.13.

On Monday, June 6th, Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00.

VOXX opened at $7.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $170.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.18. VOXX International Co. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $163.88 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VOXX International during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in VOXX International during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VOXX International during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in VOXX International during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in VOXX International during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VOXX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

